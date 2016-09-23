版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines flight attendants to vote on new agreement

Sept 23 Southwest Airlines :

* Executive board of transport workers union local 556 voted to put tentative agreement out to Southwest flight attendants for vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

