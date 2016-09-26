BRIEF-Aryzta FY 2015/2016 underlying net profit down at 311.542 mln euros

Sept 26 Aryzta AG :
* Continued progress in group underlying revenue recovery of
+0.8% in Q4 and +0.5% for FY16
* FY EBITA from continuing operations decreased (5.7)% to
484.9 million euros and group EBITA margins declined by (100)
bps to 12.5%.
* FY underlying net profit 311.542 million euros versus
359.723 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.5731 Swiss francs (0.5255 euros)
per share
* FY total revenue from continuing operations increased by
1.5% to 3.9 billion euros during the year ended 31 July 2016
* During FY17 Aryzta expects to generate free cash in a
range of 225-275 million euros
