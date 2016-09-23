版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka acquires a CVS ground lease in Dallas

Sept 23 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated Tomoka announces acquisition of a CVS ground lease in Dallas, texas for approximately $14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐