公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Corp to buy up to 6.5 mln shares through private agreements

Sept 23 Thomson Reuters Corp :

* Thomson Reuters intends to purchase up to 6.5 million shares through private agreements

* Purchases will be part of previously announced buyback program

* To purchase up to 6.5 million of its common shares through private agreements with two arm's-length third-party sellers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

