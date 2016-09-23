版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy files for potential offering of upto 5 million shares

Sept 23 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy files for potential offering of upto 5 million shares through investordirect choice plan

Source text - bit.ly/2dnOv1z Further company coverage:

