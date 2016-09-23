BRIEF-On Semiconductor approved implementation of cost-reduction plan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 On Semiconductor Corp
* Approved implementation of cost-reduction plan, first step of which is to eliminate approximately 130 positions from its workforce
* Says company expects that annualized effect of expense reductions will be approximately $25 million
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will be recorded in company's fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016
* Restructuring is expected to result in a charge of approximately $21 million to $24 million
* Continues to evaluate remaining positions for redundancies and may incur material charges in future
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will primarily be paid in cash over last two quarters of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.