BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods- Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification on Aug 31

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 WhiteWave Foods Co:
* On August 31, 2016, Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino act notification to provide DOJ with additional time for review - SEC Filing
* On Sept 2, Danone refiled its notification, such that waiting period is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm on Oct 3
* WhiteWave anticipates that DOJ will issue a request for additional information
* Understands that Danone expects to obtain a clearance decision for deal by end of November
* Understands that Danone anticipates making required notification under eu merger regulation by early October
* WhiteWave and Danone have been working with DOJ and European commission and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cSTxrh) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.