版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Allison Transmission amends credit agreement to refinance term loan facility

Sept 23 Allison Transmission Holdings

* Amended credit agreement to refinance about $1.2 billion term loan facility, revolving credit facility

* Amendment also extended maturity date of loan facility and revolving credit facility to 2022 and 2021, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐