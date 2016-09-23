版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions appointed Daniel N. Leib as chief executive

Sept 23 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Effective Sept 14 Daniel N. Leib was appointed as chief executive officer of co - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐