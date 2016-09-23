版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 07:19 BJT

BRIEF-Vail Resorts, Whistler Blackcomb strategic combination gets competition bureau clearance

Sept 23 Whistler Blackcomb:

* Vail Resorts and Whistler Blackcomb strategic combination receives competition bureau clearance

* Canadian competition bureau issued no-action letter indicating it does not intend to challenge business combination with Vail Resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

