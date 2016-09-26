BRIEF-CBOE Holdings to acquire Bats Global Markets for about $3.2 bln

Sept 26 Cboe Holdings Inc :
* CBOE Holdings agrees to acquire Bats Global Markets to
strengthen CBOE Holdings' global position in innovative tradable
products and services, and achieve meaningful cost and
operational efficiencies
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to CBOE Holdings
adjusted EPS in first year following completion of transaction
* Deal expected to be accretive to CBOE Holdings adjusted
EPS in first year following completion of transaction
* Deal value of $3.2 billion consisting of 31% cash and 69%
CBOE Holdings stock
* Sees approximately $65 million of anticipated expense
synergies within five years following deal closing
* Chris Concannon, Bats CEO, will become president and COO,
succeeding Edward L. Provost, CBOE Holdings president and COO,
who plans to retire at that time
* Bats stockholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash
and 0.3201 of a share of CBOE Holdings common stock
* Board of directors of combined company will consist of 11
members from CBOE and 3 from Bats
* Transaction valued at approximately $32.50 per Bats share,
or a total of approximately $3.2 billion
* Within three years of completion of transaction, CBOE
Holdings expects to realize $50 million in annualized expense
synergies
* Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings CEO, will remain CEO of
combined company
* Following close of transaction, board of directors of
combined company will consist of 14 directors
* Co intends to fund transaction through a mix of stock and
debt and has received fully committed financing provided by BofA
Merrill Lynch
* CFO Alan J. Dean will remain as CFO of combined company.
* Intends to fund cash portion of consideration and
refinancing of Bats' debt through available cash and new
borrowings of $1.65 billion
* Expects to utilize Bats' trading technology by migrating
trading in all of combined co's markets onto a single platform
