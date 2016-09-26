BRIEF-Argonaut Gold reports fatality at mine in Mexico

Sept 26 Argonaut Gold Inc :

* Argonaut Gold reports incident at the El Castillo mine in Durango, Mexico

* Employee of its Mexican subsidiary Minexson S.A. de C.V was fatality injured as a result of an incident on Sunday, September 25, 2016

* Company is fully cooperating with an investigation led by Department of Labour

* El Castillo operation has not been suspended at this time and a suspension of operations is not anticipated