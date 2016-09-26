版本:
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon readying new type of cancer treatment for release in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

Sept 26 Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is readying new type of cancer treatment that targets culprit behind metastasis,recurrence for release in fiscal 2017-Nikkei

* Sumitomo Dainippon's Napabucasin drug, which attacks cancer stem cells, is in the final stage of clinical trials in Japan and the U.S - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Dainippon's Napabucasin is seen getting approval as a gastric cancer treatment first - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

