BRIEF-Socore Energy to buy 22 Minnesota solar projects from SunEdison

Sept 26 Socore Energy:

* Socore Energy to acquire 22 Minnesota solar projects from Sunedison

* Total price of up to $79.8 million

* To acquire equity interests in 22 community solar garden development projects in Minnesota as part of Sunedison bankruptcy proceedings

* Targeting completion of 22 Minnesota projects development, construction in 2017 using third-party tax equity, debt financing