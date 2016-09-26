BRIEF-Socore Energy to buy 22 Minnesota solar projects from SunEdison

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 26 Socore Energy:
* Socore Energy to acquire 22 Minnesota solar projects from Sunedison
* Total price of up to $79.8 million
* To acquire equity interests in 22 community solar garden development projects in Minnesota as part of Sunedison bankruptcy proceedings
* Targeting completion of 22 Minnesota projects development, construction in 2017 using third-party tax equity, debt financing Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
