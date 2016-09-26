BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust to invest $1.25 bln in nine acute care hospitals

Sept 26 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical properties trust, inc. To invest $1.25 billion in
nine acute care hospitals
* Medical properties trust inc says immediately accretive
transaction increases company's asset base to approximately $7
billion
* Cerberus affiliate has agreed to invest $150 million in
mpw's common stock in a private placement transaction
* $1.25 billion total value of transactions includes a $1.2
billion investment in hospital real estate and a $50 million
equity investment in steward
* Real estate to be acquired from and leased to steward
health care system llc, an affiliate of cerberus capital
management
* Agreement also includes a right of first refusal for mpt
to acquire future steward hospitals
