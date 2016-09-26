BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Llc on conf call- Q4 writedown from review of 2013 acquisiton of co

Sept 26 Neiman Marcus Group Llc
* On conf call- Q4 gross margin impacted by higher
markdowns to bring inventory in line with soft demand
* CEO- online now accounts for 30 percent of our business
* CEO- reorganized buying team this quarter
* Online sales were $333 million in Q4
* CEO- "evolution in our fashion cycle is going to take time
to permeate industry"
* Team reorganization required role elimination and
reassignments
* Q4 writedown from review of 2013 acquisiton of co
* Asset impariment included store fixtures and some retail
stores
* average age of our customer- 50-51 yrs- has not changed
over last decade
* This quarter reorganized Neiman Marcus buying and planning
team, it team, to align with omnichannel busienss approach
* Inventory receipts in Q1, Q2 will be down versus prior
year
