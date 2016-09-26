BRIEF-Yamana clarifies information relating to certain interests in Catamarca

Sept 26 Yamana Gold Inc :
* Co is advised that use of rivers, mining activities and
environmental matters, as set out in constitution, are purview
of government of province of Catamarca
* Yamana Gold Inc says project updates and this development
scenario will be presented to government of catamarca in
following weeks
* Continues to work with stakeholders to ensure existing
mining laws and frameworks for development of mining projects
are respected
* Yamana gold clarifies information relating to certain
interests in Catamarca province in Argentina
* On Sept 8, a municipal ordinance was passed, effective on
Sept 21, that purports to prohibit open pit mining in high river
basin of town of Andalgala
* As such, municipal ordinance is not binding or legal and
is mostly symbolic
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: