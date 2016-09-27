BRIEF-Swiss SIX says China Construction Bank appoints SIX as infrastructure provider for Swiss renminbi clearing hub

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Six Securities Services says China Construction Bank, Zurich branch, appoints Six Securities Services as its infrastructure provider for Swiss renminbi clearing hub

* This cooperation has so far led to CCB and its Zurich Branch working with SIX Securities Services entities: Swiss Interbank Clearing (SIC) for Swiss Franc clearing; Swiss Euro Clearing Bank (SECB) for Euro Clearing; and SIX SIS AG for global custody & asset servicing

* CCB Zurich Branch will soon carry out repo trading activities on the new Repo trading platform from SIX Repo AG which is also run by SIX Securities Services

* In the future, CCB Zurich Branch also plans to seek direct membership of the SIX Swiss Exchange leading to the potential for direct issuing in Switzerland for mainland Chinese companies to raise capital (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)