BRIEF-Julius Baer says Singapore branch concludes share accumulator dispute

Sept 27 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag
* Says bank Julius Baer Singapore concludes share
accumulator dispute
* Says plaintiffs' case has, by consent, been dismissed with
costs by high court of Singapore and concluded for bank
* In a statement, the bank said: "On 27 September 2013
Julius Baer announced a writ of summons had been filed in the
High Court of Singapore naming Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd.
Singapore branch ('the Bank') as one of the defendants with an
underlying claim amounting to about SGD 94 million and HKD 186
million (further or alternatively, damages to be assessed by the
court) plus interest and costs stemming from a dispute over
damages/losses allegedly incurred by the plaintiffs arising from
share accumulator transactions in 2007 and 2008. The plaintiffs'
case has, by consent, been dismissed with costs by the High
Court of Singapore and concluded for the Bank"
