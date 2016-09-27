BRIEF-Amgen says phase 3 study of Carfilzomib did not meet primary endpoint

Sept 27 Amgen Announces Top
* Line results from phase 3 Kyprolis (Carfilzomib) clarion
study in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients
* Says while data for overall survival, a secondary
endpoint, are not yet mature, observed hazard ratio (kmp versus
vmp) was 1.21
* Says neither result was statistically significant
* Says incidence of grade 3 or higher adverse events was
74.7 percent in kmp arm and 76.2 percent in vmp arm
* Says trial did not meet primary endpoint of superiority in
progression-free survival
* Says adverse events in kmp arm were consistent with known
safety profile of kyprolis
* "remain committed to exploring Kyprolis in combination
with other agents to advance treatment of multiple myeloma"
