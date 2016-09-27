版本:
BRIEF-Independence Realty to enter into agreement with RAIT Financial Trust

Sept 27 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Says purchase price for internalization is $43 million, subject to certain prorations at closing

* Entered agreement with RAIT Financial Trust with respect to separation from RAIT and certain of RAIT's affiliates

* James J. Sebra is expected to remain CFO of RAIT until later to occur of March 31, 2017 or filing of RAIT's form 10-K

* Entered agreement with RAIT Financial Trust with respect to internalization of IRT's external management arrangements

* Agreed to repurchase up to all of about 7.3 million shares of IRT common stock owned by certain of RAIT's subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

