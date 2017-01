Sept 27 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces Initiation Of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Actimab-A in Patients Newly Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia Over Age 60

* A formal interim analysis of phase 2 trial is expected to occur in mid-2017 with topline results expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: