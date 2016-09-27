版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 27日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Accuray announces results from multi-institutional study

Sept 27 Accuray Inc

* Data from prospective, 21 center study showed 97 percent cancer patients had cancer control 5 years after SBRT; treatment extremely well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

