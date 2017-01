Sept 27 Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corp -On September 22, 2016,entered into a $200 million term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Atmos Energy Corp- Term loan will expire on September 22, 2019, at which time all outstanding amounts under the term loan will be due and payable

* Atmos Energy Corp -Term loan will be used to refinance existing indebtedness ,for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dzFHIS]