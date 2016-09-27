BRIEF-Alliance One to enter into a credit agreement with certain bank lenders

Sept 27 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International intends to enter into a credit
agreement with certain bank lenders to establish a revolving
asset-based lending facility- SEC filing
* ABL facility will replace Alliance One's existing $210.3
million senior secured revolving credit facility
* ABL facility may be used for revolving credit loans,
swingline loans, letters of credit up to initial amount of $40
million
* Co intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to
repay in full all outstanding indebtedness
* Co expects that the ABL facility will mature on January
14, 2021
