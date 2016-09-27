BRIEF-Abiomed Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 heart pumps receive regulatory approval from Japan Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 27 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 heart pumps receive regulatory approval from Japan Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare
* Co planning future discussions with PMDA relating to potential regulatory reviews of Impella CP and Impella RP later this fiscal year
* Plans to start supporting patients in Japan during Q4 of FY '17
* Company will conduct a post-market surveillance on Impella usage
* Says does not expect material revenue until FY'18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.