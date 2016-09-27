BRIEF-Perpetual energy to dispose off eastern Alberta gas properties

Sept 27 Perpetual Energy Inc :

* Perpetual Energy Inc announces strategic disposition of eastern Alberta shallow gas properties

* Initiated a search for position of vice president, finance and chief financial officer

* Bill Hahn will assume responsibilities of acting vice president, finance , chief financial officer on an interim basis

* Transaction includes effective deferred purchase price component,co to continue benefiting from shallow gas properties for about 2 yrs

* Says refinancing of Tourmaline Oil Corp shares results in an extension of maturity to march 15, 2017

* Transaction includes disposition of all of Perpetual's shallow gas assets and liabilities in eastern Alberta

* Refinancing of financial arrangement secured by 1 million of co's 1.85 million shares of Tourmaline oil corp and maturing in November 2016