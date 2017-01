Sept 27 Fiserv Inc

* Co partnered with FCTI to provide transaction processing for 8,000 ATM terminals at franchise corporate-owned 7-eleven stores across U.S.

* Through partnership, co will provide ATM device driving, transaction authorization, network gateway access and switching and settlement

* Conversion of all ATMs to Fiserv platform is slated to begin in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: