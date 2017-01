Sept 27 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says total purchase price of $42.5 million, net of seller's credit which includes sales commissions

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces agreement to sell the Chateau at the Village

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says pursuant to purchase agreement, TSV has agreed to sell to buyer approximately 8.0 acres of land and entitlements