BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons says to record non-cash income tax charge of $49 mln in Q2

Sept 27 John Wiley & Sons Inc
* Says to record a predominately non-cash income tax charge
of approximately $49 mln ($0.84 per share) in Q2
* Says charge includes cash tax payments totaling
approximately $5 mln with respect to fiscal years 2016-18
* Says "german federal fiscal court has issued an
unfavorable final judgement in wiley's longstanding tax appeal"
* Court denied argument co entitled to claim additional tax
depreciation deductions over 15 years related to reorganization
of several German units
* Says with this decision, Wiley will forfeit $62 mln in
cash it has already deposited to-date
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dhZITZ)
