BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons says to record non-cash income tax charge of $49 mln in Q2

Sept 27 John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Says to record a predominately non-cash income tax charge of approximately $49 mln ($0.84 per share) in Q2

* Says charge includes cash tax payments totaling approximately $5 mln with respect to fiscal years 2016-18

* Says "german federal fiscal court has issued an unfavorable final judgement in wiley's longstanding tax appeal"

* Court denied argument co entitled to claim additional tax depreciation deductions over 15 years related to reorganization of several German units

* Says with this decision, Wiley will forfeit $62 mln in cash it has already deposited to-date