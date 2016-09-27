版本:
BRIEF-CA Inc enters into a separation agreement and general claims release with Richard Beckert

Sept 27 CA Inc

* CA Inc says on Sept 26 entered into a separation agreement and general claims release with Richard J. Beckert, former CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

