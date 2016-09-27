版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 01:45 BJT

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp - Masbate Gold Project will be provided a Show-Cause Order due to DENR Mine Audit Report

Sept 27 B2gold Corp

* DENR informed co Masbate Gold Project TP be provided show-cause order for operations of Filminera Resources Corp, Philippine Gold Processing and Refining Corp

* "Operations continue uninterrupted and guidance remains unchanged" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

