BRIEF-Nexstar broadcasting prices $2.75 billion term loan B facility

Sept 27 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc
* Now expects to generate over $540 million of average
annual free cash flow over 2016/2017 period
* Approximately $60 million annual reduction in post-closing
interest expense with respect to media general deal
* Nexstar Broadcasting prices $2.75 billion term loan B
facility
* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says term loan B facility
will be issued at a price equal to 99.75% of its face value
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting
Inc, priced a $2.75 billion term loan B facility
* Cost of financing media general transaction is below
company's prior expectation
