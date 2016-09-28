版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 08:30 BJT

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces consolidation, debt settlement and issuance of options

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Vendome Resources announces consolidation, debt settlement and issuance of options

* Vendome Resources Corp - As a result of consolidation, company's currently outstanding 139,307,795 common shares will be reduced to 13,930,773 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

