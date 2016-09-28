版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 09:30 BJT

BRIEF-Panterra Gold says its unit will withdraw from JV

Sept 28 Panterra Gold Ltd -

* Advises that its subsidiary company, Panterra Gold intends to withdraw from JV with Canarc Resource Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

