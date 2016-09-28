版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 09:08 BJT

BRIEF-Lundin Mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period

Sept 27 Lundin Mining Corp:

* Lundin Mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period

* To further extend notice period during which co has right to acquire Freeport's indirect interest in TF Holdings to Oct 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

