BRIEF-South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ

* A total of 221,870 vehicles made by Honda,Toyota,Ford,Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, GM,10 other foreign car makers that had faulty air bags subject to recall- WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2cAoutQ Further company coverage:

