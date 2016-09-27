BRIEF-DHI Mortgage Company Ltd enters into a third amendment to second amended and restated master repurchase agreement

Sept 27 D.R. Horton Inc
* D.R. Horton Inc unit DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd., entered
into a third amendment to second amended and restated master
repurchase agreement
* Committed sums available under amended repurchase facility
are increased to $700 million between September 23, 2016 and
November 21, 2016
* After Nov 21,sums available under amended facility is $550
million during last 5 days of any fiscal quarter,first 25 days
of following fiscal quarter
* Third amendment increases maximum aggregate commitment
amount available under amended repurchase facility to $800
million - SEC filing
