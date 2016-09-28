版本:
BRIEF-Highwoods Properties acquires Charter Square in CBD Raleigh

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Company's total investment in charter square, which delivered in 2015, is expected to be $83.5 million

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Highwoods Properties acquires Charter Square in CBD Raleigh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

