公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group will fly to Havana, Cuba, beginning Jan. 5, 2017

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Alaska Airlines will fly to Havana, Cuba, beginning Jan. 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

