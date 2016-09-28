版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu leads $60 mln investment to establish brazil-based investment fund

Sept 28 Baidu Inc :

* Baidu leads $60 million investment to establish brazil-based investment fund 'easterly ventures'

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐