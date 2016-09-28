版本:
BRIEF-GSK, Oncodesign announce agreement for Oncodesign's Acquisition of GSK's Research Centre in France

Sept 28 Oncodesign SA :

* Says GSK will provide EUR35 million support over a four year period

* To use funding to integrate site, its capabilities into its business and ensure continued employment of transferring staff over the period

* GSK, Oncodesign announce agreement for Oncodesign's acquisition of GSK's research centre in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

