公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia's Board resolves on directed share issuance to Nokia employees

Sept 28 Nokia Corp :

* Nokia board of directors resolved on a directed share issuance to Nokia employees participating in the employee share purchase plans 2015 and 2016

* Will offer one matching share for every two shares purchased under plan which participant still held on July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

