版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-Gryphon Minerals says court approves Teranga scheme of arrangement

Sept 28 Gryphon Minerals Ltd :

* Court approval of scheme of arrangement

* Gryphon will apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on Asx from close of trading on 29 sept 2016

* Court of Australia (Court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement

* Scheme of arrangement by which Teranga Gold Corp (Teranga) to acquire all shares in Gryphon that it does not already own or control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐