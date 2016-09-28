BRIEF-Gryphon Minerals says court approves Teranga scheme of arrangement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Gryphon Minerals Ltd :
* Court approval of scheme of arrangement
* Gryphon will apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on Asx from close of trading on 29 sept 2016
* Court of Australia (Court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement
* Scheme of arrangement by which Teranga Gold Corp (Teranga) to acquire all shares in Gryphon that it does not already own or control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.