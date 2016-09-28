BRIEF-Gryphon Minerals says court approves Teranga scheme of arrangement

Sept 28 Gryphon Minerals Ltd :

* Court approval of scheme of arrangement

* Gryphon will apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on Asx from close of trading on 29 sept 2016

* Court of Australia (Court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement

* Scheme of arrangement by which Teranga Gold Corp (Teranga) to acquire all shares in Gryphon that it does not already own or control