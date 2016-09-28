版本:
BRIEF-Euler Hermes Group to collaborate with Moody's

Sept 28 Euler Hermes Group SA

* To collaborate with Moody's to provide tailored rating services to European small and medium-sized enterprises

* Ratings services are expected to launch in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2dqqY4f Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

