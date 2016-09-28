REFILE-BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission raids 6 shipping co premises

(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 28 S.Africa's Competition Commission:

* Competition Commission raids cargo shipping companies

* Conducting search and seizure op of 6 cargo shipping cos premises operating in Western Cape, Kwazulu-Natal provinces

* Searching premises of Hamburg Sud South Africa (PTY) Ltd, Maersk South Africa (PTY) Ltd, Safmarine (PTY) Ltd

* Searching premises of Mediterranean Shipping Co, Pacific International Line South Africa, CMA CGM Shipping Agencies SA

* Suspect cos engaged in collusive practices to fix incremental rates for shipment of cargo from Asia to South Africa

* During search Commission will seize documents and electronic data

* Has obtained warrants authorizing it to search premises of these companies at Western Cape High Court and Pietermaritzburg High Court (Bengaluru Newsroom)