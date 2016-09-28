BRIEF-SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal

Sept 28 SABMiller Plc :

* Results of shareholder meetings

* SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting

* 95.46 pct of votes at UK scheme court meeting in favour of deal, 97.37 pct of votes at general meeting in favour of deal

* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented over 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of resolution