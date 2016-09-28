BRIEF-SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 SABMiller Plc :
* Results of shareholder meetings
* SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting
* 95.46 pct of votes at UK scheme court meeting in favour of deal, 97.37 pct of votes at general meeting in favour of deal
* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented over 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.