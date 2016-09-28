版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 17:41 BJT

BRIEF-SABMiller says shareholders approve AB InBev deal

Sept 28 SABMiller Plc :

* At SABMiller general meeting, special resolution to approve UK scheme and provide for its implementation was also passed by requisite majority. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

