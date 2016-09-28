版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 17:45 BJT

BRIEF-Takata in talks to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing over faulty air bags- WSJ, citing sources

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Takata in talks to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing over faulty air bags- WSJ, citing sources

* U.S. justice department investigators have held preliminary discussions with Takata; discussions are continuing- WSJ, citing sources

* Prosecutors are weighing charging Takata with criminal wire fraud after determining company likely made misleading statements- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2dr2YcN)

