2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Disguise partners with Lego and Warner Bros to launch Lego Batman movie costumes

Sept 28 Jakks Pacific Inc

* Disguise Partners with the Lego Group and Warner Bros. Consumer products to launch exclusive the Lego Batman movie costumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

